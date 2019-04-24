John Lewis weekly fashion sales up 9.3 percent

Total sales at John Lewis for the week to April 20, 2019, were up 10.1 percent, as the company said in a statement, customers enjoyed shopping Easter promotions earlier in the week. However, John Lewis added that warm weather over the weekend impacted sales, when compared to the same Easter weekend last year. Fashion sales for the week were up 9.3 percent.

John Lewis further said that company-owned brand clothing ranges Kin and Modern Rarity saw sales up 23 percent and 22 percent respectively. John Lewis & Partners shops with Style Studios saw sales up 31 percent as customers looked to refresh their wardrobes for the summer season.

Home sales were up 11.6 percent, while electrical and home technology sales were up 10.2 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website