John Lewis weekly sales drop 1.8 percent

Total sales at John Lewis for week ended April 29, 2017 were 83.1 million pounds (107 million dollars), down 1.8 percent year on year, which the company said were due to annualising of strong price match promotions in the same week last year. Fashion sales were up 0.5 percent.

Sales of beauty, wellbeing and leisure products were up 4.1 percent. Sales of clothing, the company said, were impacted by the colder weather but womenswear still grew by 2.6 percent year on year with casualwear performing the strongest.

Electrical and home technology sales were up 1.1 percent. Sales of mobile phones and photography continued to grow with sales up 32.1 percent on last year. Home sales were down 7.2 percent on last year. Outdoor living performed the best with sales up 10.9 percent.

