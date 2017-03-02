John Lewis weekly sales drop 3.1 percent

John Lewis sales for the week ending February 25, 2017 were 74.4 million pounds (91 million dollars), down 3.1 percent YoY as the company said, at this time last year, John Lewis was matching a competitor's promotion, which didn’t take place this year. Fashion sales were down 7.8 percent on the year.

Drop in fashion sales was, John Lewis said, particularly apparent in branded fashion, however its own-brand designer collaborations including Somerset by Alice Temperley and Bruce by Bruce Oldfield were up on the year. Elsewhere in the fashion area, sales of toys increased by 11.5 percent and girls clothing was up 2.3 percent as the new half term began for many schools.

In EHT sales were up 2.5 percent on the year, driven by audio and connected home as well as mobile phones. Home sales were down 4.2 percent, again impacted by the comparison to last year's promotion in some categories where branded products feature. There were strong increases in some areas of home, with beds and bedroom furniture sales up 13.8 percent, bed linen up 6.5 percent and duvets and pillows up 5.2 percent. Lighting sales also increased 1.7 percent.

Picture:John Lewis, Somerset by Alice Temperley