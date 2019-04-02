John Lewis weekly sales drop but fashion sees an uplift

For the week to March 30, 2019, John Lewis said in a statement that total sales were down 13.7 percent as it annualised strong sales due to the earlier fall of Good Friday and Easter Saturday, colder weather driving footfall into the shops and significant promotional activity in the same week last year. Fashion sales, the company added, were up 3.9 percent driven by customers buying gifts in the run up to Mother’s Day and promotions on beauty products.

Sales of women’s accessories were up 18.2 percent with jewellery up 38 percent and beauty, wellbeing and leisure sales up 13.6 percent. Sales of Mother’s Day gifts were also up 10 percent on the same two weeks last year.

Home sales were down 19.7 percent overall but sales of Mother’s Day gifts were up 39.5 percent. The company also saw its strongest week in March for outdoor furniture and BBQs with sales up 15 percent and 9 percent respectively. Electrical and home technology sales were down 25.4 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website