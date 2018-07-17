John Lewis weekly sales drop but own brand sales rise 29.4 percent

John Lewis has reported that total sales for the week ending July 15, 2018, were down 6.2 percent due to the continued hot weather and the sporting events last week impacting sales. The company said in a statement that fashion sales for the week were down 3.5 percent, however womenswear had a good week with sales up 5.6 percent.

The company’s own-brand sales were strong, up 29.4 percent, with the new collection from Kin up 103 percent. Elsewhere, John Lewis added, warm weather clothing continued its good performance with sales up 14 percent.

Home sales were down 11 percent but summer merchandise had a strong week, with sales rising by 11percent, and outdoor furniture sales up 9 percent. Hydration, which includes reusable water bottles, saw an uplift of 24 percent and beach towels were up 23 percent. EHT sales for the week under review were down 4.6 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website