John Lewis weekly sales jump 11.7 percent

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ended April 15, 2017, were 84.1 million pounds (107 million dollars), up 11.7 percent, which the company said were boosted by the timing of Easter this year. Fashion, John Lewis said, continued its strong performance, with sales up 10.3 percent, as customers transition their wardrobes for the summer months.

Women’s casualwear saw an uplift of 41 percent, while menswear also saw double digit growth with sales up 14.4 percent. Beauty, wellbeing and leisure also performed well, up 14.7 percent, with toys and books in particular enjoying a strong week of sales over the school holidays.

Home sales for the week were up 11.1 percent with seasonal gift food driving this increase, with sales for the category rising by 260.9 percent as customers prepared for Easter celebrations. Cooking and dining also saw growth of 15.7 percent.

EHT sales were up 15.2 percent on last year. Communication technology enjoyed growth of 25.5 percent as sales of mobile phones and photography rose by 39.1 percent, and tablets and computers by 21.9 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website