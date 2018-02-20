John Lewis: Weekly sales of womenswear jump 16.6 percent

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending February 18, were down 0.7 percent on the same week last year, however, fashion sales were up 3.3 percent with womenswear sales up 16.6 percent on last year. The company said, sales were also boosted by customers purchasing Valentine's Day gifts like jewellery, perfume and purses.

The Charlotte Tilbury counter, John Lewis added, which opened in its flagship, Oxford Street shop last week also witnessed good sales. This week, a range of dresses, designed by award-winning designer Eudon Choi for the company’s Modern Rarity label, are launched in shops and online.

Electrical and home technology sales were down 1.5 percent, while home sales were down 3.7 percent. However, the company further said that Valentine's Day helped increase sales in gifts, cook and dine where sales were up 3 percent, with gift food up 11.5 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website