John Lewis weekly sales rise 4 percent

Total sales at John Lewis, for the week ending July 15, 2017, which also happened to be the last week of summer clearance, were 86.4 million pounds (112 million dollars), up 4 percent compared to last year. The company said, all departments reported growth with fashion sales were up 1 percent.

John Lewis posted higher sales rise in beauty, wellbeing and leisure categories, followed by menswear. Casual menswear, the company said, was most in demand due to the warm weather and customers buying clothing for their holiday wardrobes.

Electrical and home technology sales were up 9.9 percent, as John Lewis saw customers making the most of clearance offers. Communications technology, which includes mobile phones and tablets, saw sales grow by 29 percent. The company’s home sales were up 1.9 percent due to sales clearance lines and sales of furniture and flooring were particularly strong, and rose 5.8 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website