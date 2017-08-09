John Lewis weekly sales rise 5.5 percent

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending August 5, 2017 were up 5.5 percent at 77.7million pounds (101 million dollars), which the company said is a good start to the half, with both shops and online seeing an uplift in sales on last year. Fashion sales were up 4.5 percent, driven by a strong performance in beauty, wellbeing and leisure, up 8.6 percent, with fragrance a standout.

The company said, both men’s and women’s wear clothing also grew sales by 8 percent and 4.2percent respectively, with new lines for AW17 performing particularly strongly.

Home sales also had a good week, with sales up 5.8 percent. John Lewis added that textiles and home accessories enjoyed a strong growth, with sales up 9.3percent on last year. Bedroom furniture and mattresses were also up 9 percent, and cook and dine saw sales rise by 3.2 percent.

EHT sales were also up, rising by 6.9 percent. Vision sales rose 11 percent, driven by new launches, with sales of premium cameras and drones also up.

