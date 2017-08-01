John Lewis weekly sales up 2.5 percent

Total sales for the week to July 29, 2017 at John Lewis were 78.6million pounds (103 million dollars), up 2.5 percent. The company said, both online and branches saw an uplift, with online sales up 7.2 percent for the week under review.

Fashion sales rose 1.5 percent with the biggest increase in beauty, wellbeing and leisure where sales rose by 5.8 percent.

Home reported a strong week, up 7.7 percent on the same week last year, with sales in bed linen up 19.2 percent and beds & bedroom up 17.5percent driven by the last week of special buy sales. Electrical and home technology sales were down 0.5 percent, however, the company said, sales of DIY home products, such as the Honda petrol ride on lawnmower, were up 67 percent.

Picture:John Lewis Google+