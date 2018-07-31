John Lewis: Weekly warm weather clothing sales rise 29 percent

John Lewis said in a statement that its total sales for the week ending July 29, 2018, were down 2.2 percent, with the continued heatwave last week impacting sales. Fashion sales for the week, the company added, were down 2 percent.

The company, however saw, warm weather clothing continuing to perform well due to the consistent high temperatures, with sales up 29 percent on last year, while sales of menswear were up 2.1 percent.

Home sales for the week under review were down 7.8 percent, although outdoor living sales rose 50 percent. Under Bathshop, sales of beach towels in particular went up 28 percent. The company further added that EHT sales were up 3.9 percent.