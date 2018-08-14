John Lewis: Womenswear posts strong weekly sales growth

Total sales at John Lewis, the company said in a statement, for the week ending August 12, 2018, were down 1.8 percent on the same week last year with hot weather in the first part of the week continuing to impact trade. Fashion sales were, however, up 0.7 percent.

The company added that womenswear had a stand out performance with sales up 7.3 percent. Company-owned brand womenswear sales were up 4.5 percent, while its womenswear brand Kin saw the strongest growth with sales up 67 percent.

The company’s electrical and home technology sales were up 0.9 percent and communications technology products were up 8.8 percent. Sales of vacuum cleaners rose 47 percent, while home sales were down 7 percent. John Lewis added that in gifts, cook and dine, outdoor cooking and party products continued to perform well, along with outdoor furniture where sales were up 18 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website