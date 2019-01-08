Joules posts strong increase in Christmas sales

British lifestyle brand Joules said that the brand continued to perform well over the festive trading period with retail sales increasing by 11.7 percent against the prior year on a comparable basis, reflecting growth across all of the brand’s product categories. Retail performance during the period, Joules added, supports the board’s previously stated confidence in the group achieving full year 2019 PBT in line with its expectations.

Commenting on the trading update, Colin Porter, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement: “I am pleased to update on a continued strong retail performance for Joules through the important festive trading period, which represents an improvement from the retail sales growth in the first half of the year. This good growth was achieved despite the ongoing backdrop of challenging sector trading conditions.”

Joules delivered strong performance online with ecommerce representing almost half of total retail sales during the period under review driven by a good performance through Joules’ own digital channels as well as through concession partners’ websites.

Picture credit:Joules via Hudson Sandler