Joules sales jump 22.8 percent during Christmas trading

British lifestyle brand Joules delivered a strong performance over the Christmas period to January 8, 2017 with total retail sales up 22.8 percent against the comparable period last year. The company said, retail gross margin rate, over the same period, is expected to be marginally ahead of the prior year.

"This strong outcome over the important Christmas trading period reflects the growing awareness and strength of the Joules brand. The success of our disciplined, multi-channel, sales strategy across this important trading period is made possible by the dedication and commitment of our team,” said Colin Porter, Joules’ CEO in a statement.

Joules has 107 UK and ROI stores apart from an e-commerce platform and a fast growing international presence.

Picture:Joules