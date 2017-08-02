July same-store sales up 3.7 percent at Uniqlo Japan

July 2017 same-store sales increased by 3.7 percent year on year at Uniqlo Japan, a part of the Fast Retailing Group, while sales at its directly run stores excluding online sales increased by 1.9 percent. The company’s total sales including online sales increased by 3.3 percent during the month under review.

The company said, same-store sales rose year on year in July as hot weather throughout the month supported strong sales of wireless bras, UT T-shirts, Dry Stretch Kando Pants and other summer ranges. The company closed one store in Japan during the month of July.

Picture:Uniqlo Japan website