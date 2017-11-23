Karen Millen manages to cut losses in FY17

For the financial year ended February 28, 2017, Karen Millen managed to narrow its operating losses by 12 percent to 9.2 million pounds (12 million dollars), and the company’s gross profit increased 1.6 percent to 95.4 million pounds (127 million dollars), reports Retail Gazette. Sales for the year under review dropped 1.2 percent to 158.8 million pounds (211 million dollars).

The report added quoting the company statement that the positive results were driven by the company’s sales performance in the overseas markets. The company also unveiled its online platform during the year, introducing new delivery options, brand reforms based on customer feedback and market research, it added.

According to the company's website, under the leadership of CEO Beth Butterwick, Karen Millen operates stores in over 65 countries across six continents including flagship stores in London’s Regent Street and New York’s Fifth Avenue.

Picture:Facebook/Karen Millen