Katharine Hamnett joins Fair Wear Foundation

British fashion label Katharine Hamnett London, known for its ethical and sustainably produced apparel, has joined Fair Wear Foundation, the non-profit organisation that works with brands, manufacturers and trade unions, to improve workplace conditions for garment workers in 11 production countries in Asia, Europe and Africa.

As a Fair Wear Foundation member Katharine Hamnett London will undergo an annual ‘brand performance’ check, where the organisation will audit the company’s supply chain and verify working conditions at its factories. The first check will follow the company’s initial year of membership.

"As the whistleblower and long-term fanatic and campaigner about sustainable fashion I look forward to working with Fair Wear Foundation whose aims match with mine," said Hamnett in a statement.

Hamnett is a long-time activist fighting for a better garment industry, known for her political T-shirts, she pioneered the much-copied slogan T-shirt – Choose Life, as worn by George Michael. The iconic 'No more fashion victims' T-shirt is widely seen as one of the first campaigns to raise awareness about how the fashion industry impacts people’s lives.

Fair Wear Foundation has more than 80 member companies represent over 130 brands based in Europe, including Acne Studios, Filippa K, Mini Rodini, and Sandqvist.