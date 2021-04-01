Kering implements a global policy on domestic violence

The Kering Group has announced a global policy that helps victims of domestic violence by providing a range of support such as specific leave, adjusting working conditions and hours, changing locations, and giving referrals to specialist organizations for its employees.

According to the World Health Organization, almost one in three women have experienced some form of domestic violence during their lifetime, regardless of nationality, culture, or socio-economic class.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, victims can become more vulnerable. “It is key for women victims to maintain their employment and financial independence, and most often, the workplace is the safest place for them,” stated Kering in a press release.

To ensure a safe and caring workplace for both men and women employees, Kering has launched a policy since January 2021 to provide all its employees worldwide, whether they work for the group or its houses, with confidential resources and support.

“The Kering Foundation has been combating violence against women for more than ten years. It supports women survivors in partnership with local organizations, while also putting prevention programs in place for young people and encouraging other stakeholders to join the fight against domestic violence,” added Céline Bonnaire, executive director of the Kering Foundation.

Kering is also an active member of the Generation Equality Forum as a private-sector leader in the Action Coalition on gender-based violence.