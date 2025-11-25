Kering launches “House of Dreams”: why this internal fund is at the heart of its strategic overhaul

Kering has quietly laid a major cornerstone of its transformation strategy. Luca de Meo, appointed chief executive officer (CEO) in June, has proposed the creation of a new investment entity named House of Dreams. This entity is designed to identify, acquire stakes in, and grow emerging brands to reduce the group's heavy dependence on Gucci. The information, revealed by Reuters from an internal memo in October, has since been reported by several trade publications.

Clear objective: de-risking exposure to Gucci

The diagnosis is simple and widely accepted: Gucci still weighs heavily on Kering's operating results. Reuters notes that it accounts for about half of the group's operating profit. The brand's performance has been turbulent in recent years, which partly explains the diversification strategy. De Meo described this new tool as a way to “de-risk” the group by multiplying its growth drivers.

House of Dreams' remit: strategy, sectors, and scope

According to the internal memo seen by Reuters, the future structure will aim for “long-term” minority or majority stakes in high-potential brands.

The targeted areas mentioned include:

experiential technologies

high-value regional crafts (e.g. Indian craftsmanship)

“culture-led” luxury in China

These are all segments where local dynamics and innovation can create high-margin niches. France's National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) has also confirmed the registration of the “House of Dreams” trademark, proving the project is more than just an idea.

Fund, amounts and timeline: many intentions, few figures

Kering has not disclosed an amount for the fund. The internal memo mentions a 90-day pilot phase with a “seed fund” and a dedicated team, but no public endowment. Several observers point out that the group's ability to invest is constrained by its level of debt. This limits major “headline-grabbing” acquisitions and steers the project towards more agile and progressively scaled operations. In short, it is a project of great strategic ambition with a cautious implementation.

Why investors are watching closely (and what ROI to expect)

Commercial leverage

Kering can accelerate the growth of identified labels by giving them access to its retail network, wealthy clients, and sourcing/production capabilities. The expected return on investment (ROI) is not purely financial in the short term, but rather strategic: to increase the share of revenue outside of Gucci and capture high-margin niches.

Portfolio effect / revalued worth

Minority stakes, if well-managed through scaling and access to high-end clients, can generate substantial capital gains in the medium term. This is a model already used by other luxury and beauty groups. Reuters also compares the approach to schemes already tested at LVMH or L’Oréal.

Mitigation of concentration risk

The announcement alone reduces the perceived risk associated with concentration around a single brand. This partly explains the group's stock market rise since De Meo's arrival, as shares have rebounded strongly since June. This “governance signal” is therefore in itself a value driver for the markets.

Constraints and risk scenarios

Limited financial capacity: the high level of debt limits the maximum investment size; Kering will have to favour creative arrangements such as co-investments, partnerships, and earn-outs, or take progressive stakes.

Label integration: growing a brand without diluting it is a delicate art — poor management of its DNA or overly rapid integrations can reduce the value created.

Macroeconomic timing: the recovery of the luxury sector remains uncertain after cycles of high prices; ultra-premium consumers remain the target, but the customer base has narrowed, making the market more volatile.

Comparisons: “venture” strategy vs classic M&A

House of Dreams is more like a strategic investment vehicle, a mix of venture and corporate venturing, than a mass acquisition machine. It is a pragmatic response to debt constraints and the scarcity of affordable targets. The strategy involves making multiple minority bets, testing industrialisation, and, where appropriate, increasing its stake. The example is reminiscent of what De Meo implemented at Renault with the Mobilize division, which created dedicated units to capture innovation without disrupting the core business.

Verdict: a good tactical tool, but the devil will be in the execution

The name “House of Dreams” is not just a pretty name; it embodies a portfolio strategy aimed at transforming Kering from a conglomerate dependent on Gucci into a multi-hub ecosystem.

For investors, the equation is as follows: success depends as much on the rigour of the acquisitions (asset selectivity) as on the ability to grow them without stifling them. If the pilot phase results in a few winning positions and a clear roadmap, including fund endowment, governance, and KPIs, the operation could offer an attractive medium-term ROI. This return would have a multiplier effect, combining valuation with commercial synergies. Otherwise, it will remain a mere strategic intention with no fundamental effect on the group's profitability.