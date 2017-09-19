Kering tops the Dow Jones Sustainability Index once more

London - Luxury conglomerate Kering has been named the industry leader for Textiles, Apparel and Luxury Goods in the 2017 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The ranking sees Kering topping the sustainability index for the third year in a row.

Kering was awarded the top score overall for its environmental and social performance in its sector, thanks to the company's ongoing efforts to embed sustainability across its entire supply chain. Progressive targets linked to Kering's 2025 sustainability strategy also helped Kering achieve its industry-leading results.

A post shared by KERING (@kering_official) on Aug 14, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

“To be included again as the ‘Industry Leader’ in the DJSI annual ranking is an honor and a testament to our long-time commitment and continued efforts to set the highest standards of best practices in Luxury,” said Marie-Claire Daveu, Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of international institutional affairs of Kering.

“I am particularly proud that this year we received the top score overall in Product Stewardship, which reflects the strides we have been making on eco-design, material recycling and regeneration, and innovation.”