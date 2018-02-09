Kinnevik raises dividend by 3.1 percent

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, Kinnevik AB said in a statement that Zalando had profitable growth in the fourth quarter and delivered on its full-year guidance. Preliminary fourth quarter revenue growth was 21.2-23.2 percent and EBIT margin was 8.1-8.9 percent. Millicom, the company added, reported continued positive growth in Latin America driven by the transition to high-speed data services with organic fourth quarter service revenue growth of 2 percent and an EBITDA margin of 36 percent.

Tele2, Kinnevik said, ended the year with strong organic business momentum, delivering on or exceeding full-year guidance with fourth quarter revenue growth of 5 percent and an EBITDA margin of 23 percent. Com Hem had another quarter of strong volume growth in the Com Hem Segment with fourth quarter revenue growth of 1.4 percent and an organic underlying EBITDA margin of 40 percent. MTG organic fourth quarter revenue growth was 10 percent and an EBIT margin of 9 percent.

Kinnevik operating companies’ performance in FY17

For fiscal year 2017, Zalando had preliminary full-year revenue growth of 23.1-23.7 percent and an EBIT margin of 4.7-4.9 percent, Millicom had organic full-year service revenue growth of 0.2 percent and an EBITDA margin of 36 percent, Tele2 had full-year revenue growth of 18 percent and an EBITDA margin of 26 percent, Com Hem had full-year revenue growth of 26 percent and an underlying organic EBITDA margin of 41 percent and MTG had full-year revenue growth of 8 percent and an EBIT margin of 7 percent.

Kinnevik's board of directors has recommended an ordinary dividend of 8.25 Swedish krone (1.02 dollars) per share for 2017, yearly increase of 3.1 percent and equivalent to a dividend yield of 3 percent.

Picture:Zalando UK website