Kohl's lays off 250 workers in restructuring plan

American retail chain Kohl's will lay off 250 workers following a disappointing holiday season. The company has announced plans to restructure part of its business.

While Kohl's does not plan to shutter any stores, part of its job cuts will include removing a layer of regional store leadership roles. It will restructure teams in its merchant organization to help streamline communications and prevent the overlap or roles.

Workers whose roles were eliminated were notified this week. Kohl's said that it will offer severance packages and outplacement services to those laid off.