Kontoor Brands appoints Ezio Garciamendez as SVP chief supply chain officer

Kontoor Brands, the owner of Wrangler and Lee, has announced the appointment of Ezio Garciamendez as senior vice president, chief supply chain officer, effective November 1.

In his role, Garciamendez will oversee all aspects of supply chain management, including global operations, manufacturing and distribution.

Additionally, he will be responsible for all components of the group’s supply chain strategy, including its trade-related functions and operations.

As part of Kontoor’s executive leadership team, he will report to the group’s executive vice president, co-chief operating officer and Wrangler global brand president, Tom Waldron.

Garciamendez joins Kontoor from wellness shopping platform Melaleuca, where he served as global operations SVP since 2018.

Prior to that, he has also held various roles within Procter and Gamble, leading multi-category supply chain operations.

Speaking on his appointment, Waldron said in a release that Garciamendez was an “invaluable” addition to the team.

He continued: “His history of delivering operational excellence and process improvements across end-to-end global supply chain operations, combined with his background in international manufacturing and engineering will fuel Kontoor’s competitive advantage in both our owned manufacturing and strategic sourcing model and make him a natural fit for our organisation.”