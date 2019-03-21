Kontoor Brands (Wrangler, Lee) is recruiting for several vacancies in Europe

Interested in working in the denim industry? Kontoor Brands, the company resulting from the spinoff of denim brands Wrangler and Lee from CF Corporation, is recruiting for several roles in Europe. Most open vacancies are for support roles in the Human Resources, IT, legal and supply chain management departments.

There are 15 open vacancies in the company’s European headquarters in Antwerp, Belgium, alone, according to Kontoor Brands’ Senior Talent Acquisition Manager for the EMEA region, Gabriele Silva. Professionals from Germany, Spain and the UK are also advised to check Wrangler and Lee’s career pages for there are opportunities in those countries, too. Relocation packages are available for those willing to move for the job.

The company is looking to fill these positions “as soon as possible”, preferably before the end of May, when it is set to be taken public. According to Gabriele, applicants can expect a vibrant company culture. “It feels like a startup in a way” -- even though Lee dates back to 1889 and Wrangler was founded in 1947.

Lee was acquired by fashion conglomerate VF Corporation in 1969, Wrangler came a few years later, in 1947. Last year VF decided to separate the business into two independent, publicly traded companies. The new company, Kontoor Brands, would be responsible for the aforementioned denim brands while VF would focus its efforts on the rest of its portfolio, which comprises over 30 brands including Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Eastpack, and Kipling.

Picture: Wrangler by Peter Max