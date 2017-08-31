L Brands August comparable sales down 4 percent

L Brands reported net sales of 842.1 million dollars for the four weeks ended Aug. 26, 2017, a decrease of 1 percent. Comparable sales for the month decreased 4 percent. The company said, for August, the exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of about 2 percentage points and 3 percentage points to total company and Victoria’s Secret comparable sales, respectively.

The company reported net sales of 6.034 billion dollars for the 30 weeks, a decrease of 5 percent, while comparable sales decreased 8 percent for the period under review. For the 30 weeks, the exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of about 6 percentage points and 8 percentage points to total company and Victoria’s Secret comparable sales, respectively.

Picture:L Brands website