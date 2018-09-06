L Brands: August net sales increase to 856.3 million dollars

L Brands, Inc. said in a statement that its net sales reached 856.3 million dollars for the four weeks ended September 1, 2018, compared to 842.1 million dollars for the four weeks ended August 26, 2017, while comparable sales increased 1 percent for the month under review.

The company has reported net sales of 6.466 billion dollars for the 30 weeks period ended September 1, 2018, compared to 6.034 billion dollars for the same period last year, while comparable sales increased 2 percent for the 30 weeks period.

Picture credit:L Brands media centre