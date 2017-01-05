L Brands December sales improve 1 percent

L Brands has reported net sales of 2.438 billion dollars for the five weeks ended December 31, 2016, an increase of 1 percent, compared to net sales of 2.415 billion dollars for the same period ended January 2, 2016. Comparable sales decreased 1 percent for the period.

The company reported net sales of 11.769 billion dollars for the 48 weeks ended December 31, 2016, an increase of 4 percent compared to net sales of 11.343 billion dollars, for the 48 weeks ended January 2, 2016. Comparable sales increased 2 percent during the period under review.

The company stated that it now expects fourth quarter earnings per share to be toward the lower end of its previous guidance of 1.85 dollars to 2 dollars.

Picture:Victoria's Secret