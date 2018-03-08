L Brands February comparable sale up 3 percent

- Prachi Singh |
-
L Brands, Inc. reported net sales of 853.9 million dollars for the four-week period ended March 3, 2018, compared to net sales of 765.5 million dollars for the same period ended February 25, 2017. Comparable sales increased 3 percent during the period under review.
The company said that it has authorized a new 250 million dollars share repurchase program, which includes the remaining 23.1 million dollars outstanding under the previous program.
L Brands operates 3,071 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Greater China, and its brands are sold in more than 800 additional franchised locations worldwide.
Picture:Facebook/Victoria's Secret
