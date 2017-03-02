L Brands February net sales down 10 percent

L Brands reported net sales of 765.5 million dollars for the four-week period ended February 25, 2017, a decrease of 10 percent compared to 849.3 million dollars for the four-week period ended February 27, 2016.

Comparable sales for the month under review decreased 13 percent. For February, L Brands said, the exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of 6 percentage points and 8 percentage points to total company and Victoria’s Secret comparable sales, respectively.

Picture:Victoria's Secret