L Brands June comparable sales decline 9 percent

L Brands net sales decreased 6 percent to 1.213 billion dollars for the five weeks ended July 1, 2017, compared to 1.296 billion dollars for the five weeks period ended July 2, 2016. Comparable sales for the period under review decreased 9 percent. The company said, for June, the exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of about 7 percentage points and 10 percentage points to total company and Victoria’s Secret comparable sales, respectively.

The company reported net sales of 4.424 billion dollars for the 22 weeks ended July 1, 2017, a decrease of 6 percent compared to 4.727 billion dollars for the 22 weeks ended July 2, 2016, while comparable sales decreased 9 percent. The company added that for the 22 weeks, the exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of about 7 percentage points and 10 percentage points to total company and Victoria’s Secret comparable sales, respectively.

Picture:L Brands website, Victoria's Secret store