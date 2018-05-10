L Brands net sale rise 4 percent in April 2018

L Brands, Inc. reported net sales increase of 4 percent to 751.6 million dollars for the four weeks ended May 5, 2018, compared to 719.6 million dollars for the same period last year. Comparable sales were flat, which the company said, were negatively impacted by the earlier Easter holiday this year by about 3 percentage points.

The company reported net sales of 2.626 billion dollars for the first quarter, an increase of 8 percent, while comparable sales for the quarter increased 3 percent compared to the thirteen weeks ended May 6, 2017.

The company expects to report first quarter earnings per share at the lower end of its previous guidance of 0.15 dollar to 0.20 dollar.

Picture:L Brands website