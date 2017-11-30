L Brands net sales up 2 percent in November

- Prachi Singh |
-
L Brands reported net sales of 1.267 billion dollars for the four weeks ended November 25, 2017, an increase of 2 percent, while comparable sales for the month decreased 1 percent. For November, L Brands said, the exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of about 1 percentage point for both total company and Victoria’s Secret comparable sales.
The company reported net sales of 9.077 billion dollars for the 43 weeks ended November 25, 2017, a decrease of 3 percent, while comparable sales for the period decreased 6 percent. For the 43 weeks, the company said, the exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of about 4 percentage points and 6 percentage points to total company and Victoria’s Secret comparable sales, respectively.
Picture:Victoria's Secret website
More news
LATEST JOBS
Most read
-
Stella McCartney & Ellen MacArthur team up to tackle textile waste
-
Stella McCartney to receive Special Recognition Award for Innovation
-
Victoria Beckham valued at 100 million pounds following 30 million pound investment
-
Will H&M fulfill its pledge by paying a fair, living wage by 2018?
-
Giambattista Valli launches activewear