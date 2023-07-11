L’Oréal and Verily partner on skin and hair research project

Beauty giant L’Oréal has announced a new partnership with Alphabet health tech firm Verily for a multi-year study addressing skin and hair health.

Dubbed ‘My Skin & Hair Journey’, the project looks to better understand the biological, clinical and environmental factors that contribute to skin and hair over time.

As part of the initiative, a registry linked to the study will enrol thousands of US women to develop knowledge surrounding perceptions and experiences of skin and hair health.

Women from various ethnicities and social backgrounds, aged 18 to 70, will be encouraged to privately share their own health journeys through self-reported data and surveys.

A subgroup will also be formed to test unique biological signatures that can lead to the early detection of skin disorders.

L’Oréal said it would leverage the research to help develop precision beauty offerings that support consumers’ goals.

The partnership builds on the ongoing relationship between L’Oréal and Verily, which had initially announced a strategic, multi-year collaboration in 2022 dedicated to precision skin health.

As part of the work, L’Oréal unveiled a computerised makeup applicator for those with limited hand and arm mobility, powered by Verily.

In a release, L’Oréal’s global managing director of augment beauty and open innovation, Guive Balooch, said: “Skin health cohorts play a crucial role in unravelling the intricate connection between a wide range of biomarkers and skin health outcomes.

“Engaging regularly over time with the study participants allows us to observe changes, pinpoint risk factors, and develop personalised skincare recommendations that enhance overall skin health and well-being.

“This comprehensive understanding contributes to the development of more precise and inclusive skincare approaches that cater to the diverse needs of individuals worldwide.”