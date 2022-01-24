L’Oréal teams up with Verily to advance skin health technologies

Beauty giant L’Oréal has announced a strategic partnership with health company Verily to aid in the understanding of skin health and advance the development of L’Oréal’s precision beauty technology.

“We recognise skin health as a critical need for overall wellness as it not only impacts us physically in our daily lives but also holistically,” said Verily’s co-founder Brian Otis in a release. “Our collective approach has the potential to identify the right intervention based on data, powered by Verily’s technology and clinical science abilities combined with L’Oréal’s beauty industry-leading intelligence and dermatology network.”

Two programmes will make up the partnership between the duo, with the first to be a research collaboration surrounding the biology of the skin. Both of the companies’ knowledge and capabilities will be utilised to explore and characterise the skin in order to establish a clinical view on skin health.

A second programme will involve a partnership between Verily’s research and development team and L’Oréal’s Active Cosmetics division. The tandem will investigate new technologies and telediagnosis solutions, such as artificial intelligence algorithms for dermatology, to aid in the formation of new services.

L’Oréal’s CEO, Nicolas Hieronimus, said the partnership will take the industry into “a new era of skin health” that will benefit customers’ skin “at each stage of their lives”.