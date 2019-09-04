La Perla to list its shares for a public offering in Paris

Luxury brand La Perla, which is known for its lingerie, nightwear, beachwear, and accessories, has announced that it will be listing its shares on the next Euronext Growth Market, which is operated by Euronext Paris.

Trading for shares of the brand is set to begin on Sept. 6, 2019. According to the announcement, there will be no capital raised in connection to the listing through a public offering or a private placement of the brand’s shares.

“The listing of La Perla Fashion Holding in Paris, a leading capital market for luxury companies, will increase La Perla’s visibility and enhance access to capital,” said Pascal Perrier, La Perla’s chief executive officer, in a statement. “With a renewed focus on La Perla’s unique heritage in luxury lingerie and global brand recognition, we are revitalizing our product offering to more fully address the millennial and modern global luxury customer including expanding our product lines for more frequent use and daily-wear.”

The price of the shares upon listing is 4.50 EUR, with the market capitalization of La Perla at 473 million EUR.