Lacoste signs global partnership with Club Med

Lacoste has come together with Club Med for a golf and tennis themed month featuring weeklong stints at Club Med Resorts in Marrakech La Palmeraie in Morocco, Opio en Provence in France, Da Balaia in Portugal and the Vitel Golf Ermitage in France.

The extended event, which will go through May 6, will also feature tennis and golf ambassadors including Guy Forget, Mansour Bahrami and Jean van de Velde, who will be hosting tournaments and smaller special events during the lengthy event.

Lacoste, which has been on the collaboration train lately with capsule collections for Supreme and Yazbukey, has now added another collaboration to their roster. A limited edition of L.12.12 polo shirts in red, white and blue will be available at 16 Club Med resorts in Europe and on Lacoste.com.

At the rate Lacoste ha been going this year, they are set to become the collaboration kings.

photo: via Lacoste.com