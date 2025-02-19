Landsec to transform Cardiff Debenhams store into a city square

Retail landlord Landsec has secured planning permission from Cardiff City Council to transform the former Debenhams store into a 102,000-square-foot city square.

The redevelopment, designed in collaboration with more than 5,000 local residents, responds to consumer demand for “high-quality leisure experiences, green spaces, and family-friendly environments,” explains Landsec in a statement.

Bruce Findlay, managing director for Retail at Landsec, said: “We believe in the future of well-managed retail spaces and this approval is a significant milestone in our long-term investment strategy for St David's. The city square project underscores our commitment to creating exceptional experiences for our visitors which, in turn, provides a robust platform for our brand partners to grow.

"Our plans will transform a former failing department store into a new public space, equivalent to almost one and a half football pitches, which incorporates nature, play and leisure. This will replace the 1970s concrete buildings and provide a compelling all-day destination with new hospitality and leisure experiences for the local community and visitors to Cardiff city centre.”