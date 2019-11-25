Large online retailers expected to surpass traditional retailers’ webs this holidays

New York - This is the first year where ‘pure players’ (online-only retailers) are more popular than the websites of ‘brick-and-click players’ (traditional retailers that combine physical stores with a webshop), according to a newly released research.

This year, 33 percent of the respondents say they will buy from pure player websites, compared to 20 percent last year: a relative growth of a stunning 65 percent, as revealed in The Deloitte Holiday shopping trends survey. Meanwhile, only 27 percent of the respondents say they will buy from brick-and-click player websites, compared to 26 percent last year, according to Deloitte’s data.

“Consumers are getting used to the convenience of pure player websites” says Adgild Hop, partner at Deloitte Consulting and Market Lead for Retail in the Netherlands. “In general, they offer low prices, a wide assortment, free shipping and returns, and quick delivery. Once you have tasted the convenience of pure players, it is hard to settle for less.”

Hop also notes that in-store purchases have dropped by 5 percent. “1 out of 3 consumers does not even bother to go to the store anymore”. This means that brick-and-click players are fighting a double battle: they are losing customers both in their physical stores as well as online.

Hop advises traditional retailers to create distinct experiences to stay relevant. “Although many retailers say they want to create a unique shopping experience, there is a lot that can be improved. The Christmas season is especially suited to focus on this experience and pull consumers to the shopping streets,” highlighted Hop. Moreover, they should create a strong omnichannel strategy to cater to the needs of their customers. Alternatively, they could partner with platform websites to create additional sales channels, advises Hop. “If that’s where your customers are, that’s where you have to go.”