LDO reports strong trading over Black Friday weekend

With prices offering up to 85 percent off RRP combined with pre-Christmas attractions, London Designer Outlet (LDO) in Wembley Park, said in a statement that it appeared to be a popular retail choice over the three-day Black Friday weekend. The company added that this represents the 16th consecutive quarter of revenue growth for LDO. Compared to the Black Friday weekend last year, total footfall at LDO rose by 6.2 percent and total revenue jumped 26.6 percent.

Commenting on the consumer response over the Black Friday weekend, Sue Shepherd, Realm’s Centre Manager for LDO, said: “We are proud that we have delivered another strong Black Friday weekend performance, welcoming more people than ever before and achieving the highest Black Friday sales in LDO’s four-year history.”

Reflecting the continued interest by foreign tourists in outlet shopping, LDO added that duty-free sales by international visitors from outside the EU were boosted by 44.4 percent. For the October period compared to 2016, sales were up 40 percent.

Located at Wembley Park, where owner and developer, Quintain is investing 1 million pounds (1.3 million dollars) a day, LDO said that Wembley Park’s free Christmas attraction, Slideatron, opens to the public today with pre-bookings already in the thousands.

LDO is home to Kurt Geiger, Vans, Superdry, H&M, Gap, Lee Wrangler, Jack Wills, M&S, Hamleys, Europe’s top Guess outlet and one of Nike’s top three outlet stores in Europe as well as Adidas, The North Face, Asics and Skechers.

Picture credit:Coverdale Barclay