Littlest Luxuries merges with Little Fashion House

Littlest Luxuries, a pre-loved childrenswear destination for ages 0-16 years has relaunched following a merger with childrenswear resale platform Little Fashion House.

Headquartered in London, the peer-to-peer business is looking to become the leading authenticated marketplace for pre-loved designer childrenswear to provide a solution to the high circulation rate of kidswear and ensure well-made items are worn for longer.

Littlest Luxuries was born as a consignment website in 2017 by Lucy Walford, who worked for the commercial arm at Condé Nast Publications, while Little Fashion House was founded in 2021 by Stephanie Affleck, a finalist on BBC’s ‘The Apprentice’ in 2022.

The move will bring together a combined 10 years of childrenswear resale experience, merging the businesses and customer bases in response to parents’ requests for a peer-to-peer model that provides authentication and a seamless buying and selling experience.

Littlest Luxuries website Credits: Littlest Luxuries

The peer-to-peer marketplace will offer authentication powered by Real Authenticate and a 7-day turnaround on payment to users after their item has been sold. It will also offer a VIP white glove service, where Littlest Luxuries will take care of collecting, photographing, processing, storing and shipping garments.

Commenting on the relaunch, Stephanie Affleck and Lucy Walford, founders of Littlest Luxuries, said in a statement: “The sky's the limit with Littlest Luxuries. The demand to buy and sell kids' clothing in a peer-to-peer capacity is there, and this has only been exemplified by the feedback our customers have given us over the last 12 months.

“The need for a destination like Littlest Luxuries to exist is clear, and we are here to fulfil the gap in the market. We’re passionate about playing a part in reducing childrenswear clothing waste and connect more parents to buy and sell from one another via a seamless digital experience.” The new website will go live at 6 pm on September 2.