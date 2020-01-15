Liverpool One posts rise in festive sales to round off record year

Liverpool One has celebrated a successful festive trading period with a 5 percent increase in sales compared to the same period last year.

The figures mark the end of a record year for the shopping destination, with sales over the 12-month period up 2.5 percent and footfall reaching 29 million, 5.5 million of which came over the Christmas period.

The year saw 17 new store openings, including fashion brands Ralph Lauren, Oliver Bonas, Mint Velvet and Kate Spade, as well as beauty brands Too Faced and Morphe. Additionally, 125,000 square foot of space was renewed with existing tenants, while retailers and operators invested a total of 5.3 million pounds into new and existing space.

Alison Clegg, director, asset management, Grosvenor Europe, said in a statement: “It’s been a remarkable year of growth for Liverpool One, which is a credit to our forward-thinking leasing strategy and series of well-considered campaigns. Welcoming a host of leading brands, and seeing occupants dedicate substantial investment into existing stores at the destination, has propelled Liverpool One’s exciting trajectory in 2019. We look forward to seeing this continue into the new year, off the back of an exceptional Christmas season.”