London Designer Outlet posts 7 percent growth in festive sales

London Designer Outlet (LDO) has announced that through a combination of attractive discounting, experiential events and strong performance from core brands, for the period from Christmas eve on December 24, 2017 to December 30, 2017, total revenue climbed by 7 percent. The company added that footwear sales rose 35 percent, homeware, 21 percent, and health & beauty sales increased 19 percent. Like-for-like revenue during the period was up 5 percent and spend per head was up by more than 11 percent with the addition of new brands such as Converse, Haribo, and Dr. Martens.

Commenting on LDO’s performance, Sue Shepherd, Realm’s Centre Manager for LDO, said in a media release: “With money tight for most families, outlet shopping is now a mainstream way to secure aspirational and desirable brands at affordable prices. Our strong trading figures show the continuing appeal of off-price shopping, resulting in an annual footfall of 7 million. This means twice as many people visit LDO each year than go to Wembley Stadium and The SSE Arena, combined. However, unlike many other retail destinations, our discounts of up to 70 percent off RRP continue throughout the year.”

Tax-free sales during October and November rose 6 percent and for the year-to-date covering the first 11 months of 2017, tourism sales at LDO increased by 35 percent. LDO’s line-up includes Guess outlet store, one of Nike’s top three outlet stores in Europe, the UK’s best performing Gap Outlet, and fastest-growing M&S Outlet among others.