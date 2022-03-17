London Fashion Week updates digital platform with IBM partnership

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has appointed digital agency IBM to update its online London Fashion Week (LFW) platform and match it to the level of creativity as seen in the in-person catwalk displays.

As part of the LFW website redesign, IBM will be creating a cloud-based platform that aims to interact fluidly with the global fashion industry and encapsulate the high-end perspective of the designers involved.

Taking a human-centred and value driven approach, the platform’s revamp, which is powered by IBM iX Experience Orchestrator, will include the redesign of the event’s mobile first website, which is to involve the development of current features, such as its City-Wide Celebrations and event schedules.

“Immersive engagement plays an important role in connecting designers with buyers, media and consumers during London Fashion Week,” said BFC communications director, Clara Mercer, in a press release. “As events move to a hybrid state to accommodate both a digital and physical experience, we looked to expand our work with IBM to help deliver the London Fashion Week digital platform and drive the most innovative experience for the fashion industry.”

In a bid to mirror the real-life event, IBM will take into consideration the organisation’s celebration of fashion, music, art and culture and further allow users to experience LFW through various digital channels. The final design will come as a result of collaboration between IBM’s design and technology professionals and the LFW team.