London’s West End granted multi-million pound investment

Following lengthy lockdowns and the lifting of Plan B restrictions, Westminster Council has revealed it will be investing 190 million pounds into the heart of London, alongside a one million pound fund to train and recruit hospitality staff.

The Westminster area is home to 3,700 restaurants, bars and cafes and a further 4,000 leisure businesses, supporting around 120,000 jobs in the city.

Now, the council is pressing on with its plan to redesign the Oxford Street district and make Strand Aldwych more pedestrian-friendly.

Furthermore, its new recruitment drive will link businesses in the area to local jobseekers, colleges and training centres, in a bid to address the difficulties businesses are currently facing in terms of employment. It hopes to ultimately encourage people to consider careers in hospitality through initiatives and programmes aiding in this area.

The recovery plan for the West End is part of the council’s mission to future proof Westminster for the next 20 years, with the priority of revitalising the economy.

“Westminster has a special role in the nation’s economy…”

Initiatives outlined in the plan include promoting the area using major retailers to encourage a return in international footfall, a deep clean programme in popular locations and a campaign for the return of VAT free shopping to compete with international capitals.

Additionally, the council is calling on the government to introduce online sales tax for internet giants in an attempt to “level the playing field” for brick and mortar retailers.

“At the heart of the capital, Westminster has a special role in the nation’s economy - we generate more than 60 billion pounds a year and support one in eight jobs in the capital,” said Councillor Rachael Robathan, leader of the council, in a statement.

She added: “Westminster and the West End were hard hit by the lockdown. As the local authority area with more restaurants, bars and cafes than any other in the country, we feel we have a special obligation to support the hospitality industry, which is why we have today announced our new one million pound recruitment scheme.”

Robathan further emphasised the council’s message to the Chancellor to work on ensuring foreign visitors can come back to London as easily as possible, push VAT shopping and aid in the support of the West End’s physical retailers.