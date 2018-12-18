Losses widen by 24 percent at Victoria Beckham's fashion label

While revenues at Victoria Beckham's luxury fashion label increased 17 percent to 42.5 million pounds (53.6 million dollars) in 2017 compared to 36 million pounds in the prior year, losses widened by 24 percent to 10.2 million pounds (12.8 million dollars) compared to 8.2 million pounds as it infused more funds into the business, reports Sky News.

The luxury label attributed rise in revenues to increased sales online and in its brick and mortar stores across its clothing lines along with accessories and eyewear. The reported quoted a statement from the company saying: “despite a difficult trading environment it had been investing for its future growth and building its leadership team and the company's shareholders were committed to reducing its losses and that it expected to break even in the medium term.”

Last year, Victoria Beckham Ltd received 30 million pounds in funding from NEO Investment Partners to build the company’s online platform as well as physical stores. After refurbishing its website and distribution capabilities, Victoria Beckham products are now shipping to over 120 countries.

In March, the company roped in fashion industry veteran Ralph Toledano as chairman and later Paolo Riva as chief executive officer. The company retails through 400 stockists and in more than 50 countries including in Asia, a key focus area for the company.

