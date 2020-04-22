Lululemon apologizes after t-shirt design causes backlash In China

Sportswear company Lululemon apologized after an employee promoted a T-shirt design that created an outrage in China for its reference to the origin of coronavirus, multiple reports said.

The design, which showed a Chinese takeaway box of 'bat fried rice' with images of chopsticks and bat wings, was created by California-based artist Jess Sluder, while Lululemon's art director Trevor Fleming posted a picture of the design on Instagram.

Even though Instagram is not available in China, the image reached the Chinese social media platform Weibo, reaching millions there with the hashtag 'Lululemon insults China.' Many of them demanded a boycott of the brand.

The design was seen with a racist reference to coronavirus, which was first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year, and thought to have originated in bats.

Following the incident, Lululemon said the design was "inappropriate and inexcusable," and that it has dismissed the employee.(DPA)