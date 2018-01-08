Lululemon increases Q4 revenue and EPS guidance

For the fourth quarter, Lululemon Athletica now anticipates that net revenue will be in the range of 905 million dollars to 915 million dollars based on a total comparable sales increase in the high single digits on a constant dollar basis. This compares to our previous guidance of net revenue in the range of 870 million dollars to 885 million dollars for the fourth quarter based on a total comparable sales increase in the mid-single digits on a constant dollar basis.

"We are thrilled with our performance this holiday season that reflects an accelerating trend across all parts of our business, and we look forward to continued momentum in 2018 and beyond," said Laurent Potdevin, CEO, Lululemon in a statement.

The company also now expects diluted earnings per share will be in the range of 1.24 dollars to 1.26 dollars for the fourth quarter. Excluding the impact of the restructuring of our Ivivva operations, the company expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of 1.25 dollars to 1.27 dollars for the quarter. The previous diluted earnings per share guidance for the quarter was a range of 1.18 dollars to 1.21 dollars or 1.19 dollars to 1.22 dollars excluding the impact of the Ivivva restructuring.