Lush decides to quit social media

- Marjorie van Elven |
Lush is “tired of fighting with algorithms”. The British cosmetics retailer announced on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram that it prefers to leave social media platforms entirely than to pay for posts to appear on followers’ newsfeeds.
“Increasingly, social media is making it harder and harder for us to talk to each other directly”, wrote the brand. “So we’ve decided it’s time to bid farewell to some of our social channels and open up the conversation between you and us instead”.
Lush noted that its customer care team will continue to reply to questions and comments made via social media over the next week. After that, customers can get in touch with the company through its website, email or phone.
“This isn’t the end, it’s just the start of something new”, stated the retailer, who has over one million followers across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
While the decision has been deemed risky by marketers across the board, Lush does have a point. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for brands to rely on organic reach alone on social media. A recent Ogilvy study revealed brands’ Facebook posts are delivered to only 2 percent of their followers. Since Facebook owns Instagram -- and changed its algorithm in 2016 so that users’ feeds don’t show up chronologically but rather based on the likelihood that they’ll be interested in the content -- many suspect the same is happening or will soon happen on Instagram.
The big question is: will other brands follow suit?
We're switching up social. Increasingly, social media is making it harder and harder for us to talk to each other directly. We are tired of fighting with algorithms, and we do not want to pay to appear in your newsfeed. So we’ve decided it’s time to bid farewell to some of our social channels and open up the conversation between you and us instead. Lush has always been made up of many voices, and it’s time for all of them to be heard. We don’t want to limit ourselves to holding conversations in one place, we want social to be placed back in the hands of our communities - from our founders to our friends. We’re a community and we always have been. We believe we can make more noise using all of our voices across the globe because when we do we drive change, challenge norms and create a cosmetic revolution. We want social to be more about passions and less about likes. Over the next week, our customer care team will be actively responding to your messages and comments, after this point you can speak us via live chat on the website, on email at [email protected] and by telephone: 01202 930051. This isn’t the end, it’s just the start of something new. #LushCommunity - see you there.