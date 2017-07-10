Luxotica finalises acquisition of 100 percent of Óticas Carol

The Italian group of high-end glasses has completed the acquisition of the Brazilian company, paying a total of 110 million euros for the totality of Óticas Carol’s capital.

The Italian group, owner of brands such as Oakley and Ray-Ban, began the acquisition process of the Brazilian firm last January. The operation was closed last week.

Óticas Carol billed about 200 million euros in the last financial year. The company has 990 stores in Brazil. The Brazilian market has become the great hope of Luxottica in Latin America in recent years, where it is already present with its brand Sunglass Hut.

Earlier this year France's Essilor bought Luxottica for 22.8 billion euros.