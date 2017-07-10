Luxotica finalises acquisition of 100 percent of Óticas Carol

- Angela Gonzalez-Rodriguez |
-
The Italian group of high-end glasses has completed the acquisition of the Brazilian company, paying a total of 110 million euros for the totality of Óticas Carol’s capital.
The Italian group, owner of brands such as Oakley and Ray-Ban, began the acquisition process of the Brazilian firm last January. The operation was closed last week.
Óticas Carol billed about 200 million euros in the last financial year. The company has 990 stores in Brazil. The Brazilian market has become the great hope of Luxottica in Latin America in recent years, where it is already present with its brand Sunglass Hut.
Earlier this year France's Essilor bought Luxottica for 22.8 billion euros.
More news
LATEST JOBS
Most read
-
Triumph to shutter all UK stores ahead of new retail concept launch
-
Paris Couture Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2017 Round Up
-
UK clothing market to reach 51.2 billion pounds by 2022
-
Clarks to bring back local manufacturing via robo-assisted factory
-
‘Christian Dior, Dream Couturier’ opens at Musée Les Arts Décoratifs