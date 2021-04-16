LVMH launches first edition of Institut des Métiers d’Excellence in Japan

Luxury conglomerate LVMH launched the first edition of its Institut des Métiers d’Excellence training program in Japan, designed to help women get back into the workforce and advance in their careers.

In partnership with Japan’s Professional Institute of International Fashion and Mode Gakuen and managed by the Japan Education Foundation, the program welcomed 12 participants from diverse backgrounds, not limited to the luxury or fashion sectors, to learn about LVMH’s savoir-faire.

Throughout the one-year course, participants will acquire fashion, cosmetics, watches, and jewelry sales skills. LVMH mentors and experts will teach participants through theory and practice work such as in-store customer service training and sales techniques.

Created by LVMH in Paris in 2014, the Institut des Métiers d’Excellence now has 28 programs throughout Europe, with over 1,000 trainees. The Japanese launch makes it the first program in Asia.

“At LVMH, we have always been, and even more so today, very passionate about enabling women to pursue successful professional careers, combined with a healthy work/life balance. Facilitating the return to work for women after an extended leave is thus a priority,” stated Norbert Leuret, president and CEO of LVMH Japan, in a release.

Participants of the first edition in Japan are exempt from tuition fees and will receive a living allowance during their training. The company stated its priority target for the program is women who have had to interrupt their careers for various personal reasons and are eager to acquire new skills rapidly.

“In Japan, about two-thirds of working women quit their jobs when they start a family and they are the very first ones to be affected by the economic crisis and restructurings. Though many hope to return to the workplace eventually, it is difficult for them to return to a full-time working environment afterward,” added Stephan Voyer, senior vice president of human resources, LVMH Japan.

Upon completing the training program, participants will have an opportunity to work as client advisors in Japan at LVMH owned Maisons: Bvlgari, Celine, Christian Dior Couture, Fendi, Fred, Guerlain, Loewe, Loro Piana, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Parfums Christian Dior, and Tag Heuer.